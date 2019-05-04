Oskars raises €20,000 for Kilkenny-based charity
Colette Power, James Cartwright, Marion Acreman, Eimear Ni Bhraonain, Roisin McQuillan and Jackie Kealy
It was smiles all round at Billy Byrne’s on Monday night when a cheque of over €20,ooo was presented to Angela Hayes, founder of Teac Tom.
Teac Tom is a charity based in Ormonde Road in the city which provides services, including counselling, for people affected by suicide.
Several well known faces appeared on the silver screen at the glittering ceremony which was held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in March.
