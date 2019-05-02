Murphy Jewellers and Callanan Couriers are Kilkenny finalists in Energia Family Business Awards

The finalists have been announced for this year’s Energia Family Business Awards and two Kilkenny entrants have made the cut - Murphy Jewellers of High Street and Callanan Couriers.

The ceremony, which is the first of its kind in Ireland celebrates successful generations who work together and the Awards take place on May 24 in the Round Room of the Mansion House, Dublin.

Over 200 entries were received, with a remarkable emphasis on family businesses both old and new across Kilkenny.

Launched by renowned business commentator and MC for the Energia Family Business Awards Matt Cooper, the event will be the first of its kind in Ireland. The awards will recognise businesses of all shapes and sizes across the country.