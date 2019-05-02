Get set for month-long celebration of creativity in Kilkenny

We’re officially into the season of festive fun and as well as the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival, Bealtaine kicks off this week.​

It’s a month-long celebration of creativity as we age and there’s so much taking place across the city and county over the 31 days.

To start, today there’s a Crafternoon Tea at the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland at Castle Yard from 11am and again from 2.30pm.​

Every Thursday in May there’s an outdoor architectural guided tour of Kilkeny Castle from 11am.​ This Sunday, the local based Soulful Spirit Choir will lead a Dawn Chorus singalong at John’s Bridge from 10am with some associated events suitable for all ages.

And there’s plenty more to come from natural beauty and cleaning workshops to theatre pieces at a variety of venues locally. Keep an eye on your Kilkenny People for details.​