Music in the Medieval Mile Museum Kilkenny is a free concert on Friday, May 10 featuring a 40 piece Massed Brass Band and “En Caelo” a 14 piece Chamber Choir performing popular music in the ancient beautifully restored former Church building.

The Band comprises members of St. Nicholas Band, Cork City, HFC Band New Ross Co. Wexford and Dungarvan Brass Band Co. Waterford whilst the Choir hails from the beautifully scenic village of Inistioge Co. Kilkenny. The performance is being held courtesy of Kilkenny Civic Trust to whom the organisers are very grateful.

A very entertaing concert is planned with popular songs, marches and some classical pieces ensured to delight the audience. Tickets although free are limited and can be booked on Eventbrite. There will be a raffle and a retiring collection in favour of Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children so come on down.