Kilkenny Property Watch: A well-finished home in a country setting close to the M9

Kin Tama

ChurchClara

Clifden

Co Kilkenny

R95 Y9R2

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are proud to offer a spacious four bedroom detached bungalow extending to approximately 105.5 square metres set on circa 0.41 hectare of mature gardens in a delightful countryside setting.

This fine home is in good condition throughout and has just recently been fully painted internally and externally and new carpets have been laid in the entrance hall, living room and all bedrooms.

The property will be of very strong interest to buyers looking for a family home with large gardens convenient to all local amenities and close to Kilkenny City.

The accommodation layout comprises: enclosed porch, entrance hall, living room with feature by window and open fireplace, open plan kitchen/dining room, utility room/back hall, four good sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

gardens

The gardens add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time. The property is well set back from the road with a block wall and fencing.

A winding tarmacadam driveway is accessed from the road though block entrance piers with black iron gates.

The gardens are laid mainly in lawn with beech hedging planted on both sides and rear boundaries of the site.

There is parking to the front and rear of the property. A carport is located to the side of the property and a double garage is located to the rear. A large part of the back garden is fenced in and laid in gravel with a water pond.

A unique feature is the inclusion of a Japanese Zen Rock Garden situated at the rear of the house. It adds a lovely tranquil aspect to this property.

The property is located in a beautiful country setting in the townsland of ChurchClara in Clifden just a minute drive in off the Dublin Road and only 8.4km to Kilkenny City.

For more information contact Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery on 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.