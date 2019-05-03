Win a Huawei P30 Pro and a dream trip anywhere in the world in the Huawei Creatives competition

It’s official, the new Huawei P30 Pro is the first smartphone to break camera rating records in the world and here’s why that is simply glorious news.



In celebration of Huawei's latest flagship device (and all of its incredible specs!), the global tech leader wants to encourage Irish creatives to, once again, show off their very best skills and talents using Huawei's market leading cameras, by Leica.



Shot on Huawei

Now in its fourth year, the Huawei Creatives competition aims to take the lead in championing the very best of Irish innovation, creativity and talent across the country.



The overall winner of the Huawei Creatives Competition, plus the winner of each category will receive the Huawei P30 Pro, which was released in March and was officially rated by DXO as the best camera in the smartphone market.



The overall winner will also win a trip to anywhere they want in the world too! Yep, the lucky duck (and their plus one) will win flights and accommodation to a destination of their choice, ensuring a dream trip testing out the brand new premium device as they go.



Shot on Huawei

The Ireland category has been one of the most popular in Huawei’s yearly photo competition and this year, the category is being judged by one of Ireland’s premier photographers, Frank Cosgrove (@frankcosgrove). For Frank, photography is about a lot more than just taking a picture, “Posting my photography on Instagram has helped me to engage with people with common interests and hobbies and build some great friendships.”



As well as shooting awe-inspiring shots of Ireland, Frank also loves travelling and documenting his travels. For any location, Frank loves the possibilities his Huawei gives him. “My Huawei combines bleeding edge technology with the best available photography capabilities in a smartphone and this allows me to further fuel my passion for photography.”



Shot on Huawei

Ireland is just one of 20 categories you can enter into this year’s Huawei Creatives. Other categories include: Fashion, Travel, Dublin, Pets, Nature, People, Portrait, Action, Food, Music, Abstract, Macro, Night, Street, Community, Monochrome, Water, Cityscapes and Architecture!



To enter the Huawei Creatives competition all you have to do is simply upload a picture to Instagram and use the hashtag #HuaweiCreatives and the hashtag of the category you are entering in the caption. But be quick, entries and voting closes May 13th at 6pm! You can find out more by heading to www.huaweicreatives.ie.



A world of inspiration is out their, so upload your most glorious image and you might jet off on the adventure of a lifetime. Good luck!

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Full terms and conditions can be found here - https://huaweicreatives.ie/terms-and-conditions