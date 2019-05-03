€30,000 worth of cocaine seized in Kilkenny City
File pic of cocaine
Gardaí in Kilkenny have seized approximately €30,000 worth of cocaine, €5,000 worth of cannabis and a substantial quantity of cash in two separate raids.
Two residential properties on the outskirts of the city were searched yesterday (Thursday) during the intelligence-led operation.
Two men were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station. They were subsequently released without charge and files on both incidents are being prepared for the DPP.
