Armed response unit called to violent disturbance at Wetlands

Five units of Kilkenny gardaí attended a violent disturbance at the Wetlands Halting Site earlier today.

Gardaí received a report of a disturbance at approximately 2am this morning. Five units were dispatched to the scene where gardaí found one male barricaded inside a property.

Back up was called from the Armed Response Unit.

It is understood that a number of missiles were thrown at gardaí and damage was caused to a garda vehicle and one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

One male was arrested on foot of a bench warrant and was detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.