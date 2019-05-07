Siobhan Donohoe appointed brand ambassador for The Kilkenny People and The Kilkenny Reporter

Well-known local businesswoman Siobhan Donohoe has joined the Kilkenny People and sister paper The Kilkenny Reporter as brand ambassador for both titles, along with kilkennypeople.ie.

Siobhan is a proud Kilkenny native and was born and bred on a farm outside Bennettsbridge. “To say I am over the moon about my ambassador role is an understatement,” she said.

“I am privileged to get the opportunity to do what I love - and that’s sharing the passions of the Kilkenny people.

Spirit of Kilkenny

“I can’t wait to get out there and meet the good people of Kilkenny, to hear their stories and see their eyes light up as they tell them – that’s what the spirit of Kilkenny is all about.

“I’m also looking forward to helping local businesses to get their message across in our two great local newspapers and the very popular kilkennypeople.ie website. This is a new chapter for me, so put the kettle on, lads!”

The appointment is thought to be the first of its kind for a local newspaper group in Ireland and was welcomed by Brian Keyes, editor of the People and the Reporter.

“Siobhan is starting this week with a new two-page column in the Reporter. She has already been out and about representing us at different local events and naturally she was at Punchestown last week, so you can be sure that her column will be lively and a must-read.

“That’s only the start of what Siobhan will bring to our newspapers – she’s a fiercely proud Kilkenny woman who has a very impressive track record in promoting all things Kilkenny, so she’s going to be a big plus for our readers and advertisers.”

Siobhan has an extensive background in media, communications, PR and marketing, and also worked in television with a remit to bring the best of Kilkenny to a wide audience.

Ambassador

She has consistently championed the county, through her work with various local organisations festivals, including Kilkenny Tourism, the Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, Taste Kilkenny, and the Kilkenny Arts Festival. She has also been an ambassador for One Kilkenny – a Kilkenny Tourism initiative - and fulfilled the same role for Kilkenny’s European Capital of Culture bid.

Siobhan is also well known for promoting Kilkenny through her popular social media platforms.

Our new ambassador is married to local auctioneer Ed Donohoe and the couple have two children – 11-year-old Ted and Hannah, aged 9.

If you are interested in Siobhan attending your upcoming events for her column, you can contact her at

siobhan.donohoe @kilkennypeople.ie