Community policing continues to be core focus as gardaí launch local policing partnership in Castlecomer

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes is launching a Local Policing Partnership for the Municipal area of Castlecomer this evening at 5pm in Castlecomer Community Hall.

Members of An Garda Síochána, local interest groups, elected representative and representatives from the relevant Text Alert areas will be in attendance.The Municipal District of Castlecomer Local Policing Partnership will be a formal structure where An Garda Síochána in association with Kilkenny Local Authority will sit on a collaborative partnership and work together with communities and a cross section of local elected representatives.

“One of the biggest challenges for An Garda Síochána is to deliver the style and type of community policing capable of satisfying the needs of the community in the 21st century. Community policing will continue to be the core focus of our efforts. As one part of An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment to our communities, we will strive to improve the quality of life for people, a Local Policing Partnership will be launched in the Municipal District of Castlecomer,” said Dominic Hayes, Chief Superintendent, Kilkenny Carlow Division.

The Divisional Co-Ordinator of the Local Policing Partnership Model for An Garda Síochána in both Co Kilkenny and Co Carlow will be Inspector Anthony Farrell, Kilkenny.

“The Local Policing Partnership is as much a problem solving platform as a listening mechanism to put statutory organisations such as An Garda Síochána and the Local Authority closer to communities to better understand their needs and resolve local issues, locally. Together, shoulder to shoulder with our communities we are stronger,” said Inspector Farrell.

Local Policing Partnerships will sit under the umbrella Joint Policing Committee. Inspector Paul Donohoe, Kilkenny will be the Garda nominee to represent interests of Garda management and work together with the community, local authority, local elected representatives and the people of the Municipal District of Castlecomer.

The Local Policing Partnership is focused on engagement with communities on a local level in an effort to get a better understanding of local community needs. Together, An Garda Síochána with Kilkenny County Council, through this strategy, will develop another meaningful channel for engagement with our communities, enhance community engagements, provide a greater sense of security in the community and also the level of policing service.

Superintendent of Kilkenny Garda District, Derek Hughes has welcomed the partnership and believes that it will enhance the policing service locally.

“The Local Policing Partnership will enhance the capability of An Garda Síochána here in Kilkenny to better engage our communities, reach out and connect with them to enhance and better deliver our policing service. I am delighted to pilot this first Local Policing Partnership in Kilkenny Carlow Division in association with Kilkenny Local Authority and formalise the great work that is already taking place for the benefit of the people of the Municipal District of Castlecomer,” he said.

In preparing this strategy, extensive consultations took place with communities throughout County Kilkenny. The overwhelming response was local issues and concerns need local solutions from members working locally with the people. Outcomes from the Municipal District of Castlecomer Local Policing Partnership will feed into County Kilkenny Joint Policing Committees.

The focus of efforts will be to continue to maintain public safety and foster greater feelings of safety within communities. All Garda actions will be grounded on An Garda Síochaná’s six core principles of service, honesty, accountability, respect, professionalism and empathy. This strategy will never lose sight of An Garda Síochána’s vision for “to be a beacon of 21st century policing and security”. The Local Policing Partnership will formalize the existing working relations within the community and address communities on matters including crime detection and prevention, anti-social behaviour, victims and traffic.

The Local Policing Partnership will also complement the existing connections with our communities including the Joint Policing Committees, the Divisional Community Engagement Fóra and the Divisional Victim and Community Engagement Office.