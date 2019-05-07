Anyone for tennis - Fun tournament at Kilkenny club

Would you like to play tennis in a fun environment at the excellent facilities in Kilkenny Tennis Club on the Bennettsbridge Road?

Team Tennis replaces the inter-firms competition and is open to any group of four (two men and two women), combining healthy activity with a great social dimension while representing a team, club, company, organisation or group of friends.

The competition runs from Monday, May 13 to Saturday, May 25 and there is music on a few of the nights and a barbecue.

The tournament is open to total beginners and non members. Entry forms are available at the clubhouse.

Traditionally, it has been a huge success and is a great to way to meet people, bond with co-workers or a way for friends and couples to get out and enjoy themselves in a fun atmosphere.