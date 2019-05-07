Busy Kilkenny road to close for 'urgent tree pruning' tomorrow and Thursday

A busy Kilkenny road will be closed tomorrow and Thursday from morning to mid-afternoon to facilitate 'urgent tree pruning works'.

The R700 Kilkenny to Bennettsbridge Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from the Kilkenny Ring Road roundabout to the Annamult Road in Bennesttsbridge from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8 and 9. Kilkenny County Council says the tree pruning works are required at Sheastown on the Bennettsbridge Road.

Detour routes will be signed. The council says that local vehicular access will be facilitated, where possible, but there will be no capacity for through traffic along the R700 at Sheastown while the pruning works are being undertaken.