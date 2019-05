14 candidates vie for seven seats in Kilkenny City for local election

A total of 14 candidates have been confirmed nominated to run for election in the Kilkenny City Electoral Area in the local elections on May 24. There are seven seats available. The candidates are:

MALCOLM NOONAN (GREEN PARTY)

38, Cedarwood Drive

Loughboy

Kilkenny.

JOHN COONAN (FIANNA FAIL)

17, Willow Close

Ardnore, Kilkenny City.

SEAN TYRRELL (SINN FEIN)

31, Cypress Grove

Loughboy.

STEPHANIE HANLON (PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT)

Viewmount

Goresbridge.

EUGENE MCGUINNESS (NON PARTY)

40 Bishop Birch Place

Kilkenny City.

JOE MALONE (FIANNA FAIL)

11 Maiden Hill Estate

Kells Road

Kilkenny City.

ANDREW MCGUINNESS (FIANNA FAIL)

13 Hawthorn Walk

Parcnagowan

Kilkenny City.

MARTIN BRETT (FINE GAEL)

Callan Road

Kilkenny City.

ORLA KELLY (FINE GAEL)

Scart

Dungarvan

Kilkenny.



DAVID FITZGERALD (FINE GAEL)

24 Patrick Street

Kilkenny.

ANDREA CLEERE (LABOUR PARTY)

Dama

Ballycallan

Kilkenny.

ENYA KENNEDY (NON PARTY)

5 The Cornstore

Green Street

Kilkenny.

LUKE O’CONNOR (NON PARTY)

5 Ayrfield

Granges Road

Kilkenny.

NOEL GERARD WALSH (NON PARTY)

9, St Rioch’s Street

Kilkenny City.