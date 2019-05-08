Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, May 8

The late John Carey

The death has occurred of John Carey, Florida and formerly, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Beloved son of the late Martin and Georgina and much loved brother of Michael Carey and Marie Maguire (Enniscorthy). Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Richard (Dick) McKenna

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) McKenna, Garrythomas, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence on Monday 6th May 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Bridget, sons John, Richard and Paul, daughter Maura, sister Maisie (O’Shea), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 4pm. Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Philip O'Connor

The death has occurred of Philip O'Connor, 6 Priory Court, New Ross, Wexford and late of Aylwardstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny). Sadly missed by the Doran family, extended relatives and friends.

Reposing st Cooney’s Funeral Home, New Ross, on Wednesday (8th May) from 5pm concluding at 9pm. Removal from the funeral home on Thursday (9th May) to St. James Church, Glenmore, arriving for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.