The Kilkenny man who bred Grand National winner Red Rum is buried

A Kilkenny man who bred the world's greatest steeplechaser was buried on Monday.

Martyn McEnery of Rossenarra Stud will be forever remembered as her man who bed triple Grand National winner, Red Rum.

He was laid to rest on Monday in Kilmoganny, within sight of his birthplace , Rossenarra House. He also bred Remittance Man, Bachanal, Treble Bob, among many others.

He is survived by his loving wife Máire, daughter Hazel, sons John and Paul, sisters Mary and Jacqueline, daughter-in-law Pauline, son-in-law Tom, Paul’s partner Viv, grandchildren Billy, Fiona, Christopher, Hazel and David, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.