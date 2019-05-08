Goatsbridge Trout Kilkenny to feature at Bord Bia’s Bloom

Phoenix Park in Dublin is buzzing in anticipation of Bord Bia’s Bloom festival which will celebrate its 13 year from May 30 to June 3. ood producer Goatsbridge Trout Farm from outside Thomastown will be among those featured at this year’s event.

At Goatsbridge Fish Farm, trout are Ger and Mag Kirwan's passion. Their knowledge and experience farming rainbow trout has been passed down through three generations. Each catch comes daily from the crystal clear waters of The Little Arrigle River, giving their trout unique taste and texture.

The celebrated horticulture, food and family festival, which attracted over 120,000 visitors last year, will feature 22 show gardens, 14 postcard gardens, over 100 Irish food and drink producers, 25 plant nurseries, 25 live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s best-known chefs and some 100 retailers, all within a 70 acre site.

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia said, “Bord Bia is delighted to announce the details for Bloom 2019 which once again offers a wonderful showcase for horticulture and gardening in Ireland. This year, it is really encouraging to see issues such as sustainability, biodiversity, water conservation and mental and physical health being addressed in an accessible way through floral displays, talks and family-friendly exhibits. With something for everyone, from gardening, arts and crafts, to music, food and drink as well as talks, workshops and live cookery demonstrations, we can look forward to five fun-filled days in the Phoenix Park this June Bank Holiday weekend.

Food Glorious Food

Bord Bia’s Food Village will be bursting with more than 100 Irish food and drink exhibitors, including Thomastown’s Goatsbridge Trout Farm. Expect many new companies and new products to launch in both the Food Market and the Boom Inn.

The hugely popular Bord Bia Quality Kitchen stage will feature leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Rory O’Connell and Catherine Fulvio. Márie Dufficy will host a new cookery feature with gardening expert Gerry Daly who will demonstrate how to add home-grown herbs into everyday meals.

Show Gardens

At the heart of Bord Bia’s Bloom festival will be 22 stunning show gardens which will celebrate the skill and creativity of Ireland’s garden designers, landscapers and horticulturalists. These magnificent spaces have also become an important platform to communicate many of the cultural, economic and social issues of the day.

Amateur gardening displays will also be celebrated in the 14 postcard gardens which are small, but perfectly formed, gardening showcases from community groups around the country.

Horticulture Features

Visitors can also purchase plants and seek advice from more than 25 of the very best plant nurseries in Ireland in the Floral & Nursery Pavilion and be wowed by the artistry on display at the AOIFA Floral Art Stage and Botanical & Floral Art Exhibition.

Bloom is also a hub for practical gardening tips and advice. A new feature this year is The Irish Garden magazine Bloom Plant Clinic which will offer the collective horticultural brains of more than 20 trained, experienced horticulturists and gardeners to deal with gardening queries

Family Fun

At the Keelings Display Tunnel, children will be invited to create seed bombs that include nectar rich wildflower seeds to attract bees and other important pollinators into their garden; the Irish Craft Village presented by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland will host craft workshops, live demonstrations and interactive installations and the Food Dudes Play Zone will host Playstival, alongside a host of other child-centred features and activities.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster, priced €16 for seniors/students, and €20 for adults, plus booking fee. Children under 16 go free. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for €25 adults, €21 students/seniors.