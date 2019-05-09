See the secret of my success at Kilkenny arts Office

Kilkenny Arts Office will present The Secret to my Success this Saturday on Dean Street at 2pm. This exhibition brings together works by artists Francis Casey, Jan McCullough and Rory Mullen. The title is drawn from Rory Mullen’s Cork Story, which describes a tale of success and great fortune imparted from a man on his deathbed. Through video, painting and text, the artists explore ideas around the ideal self, success and the influence of pop culture. An insightful social commentary emerges, drawing on both real and fictional narratives, which form the stories that we tell ourselves.