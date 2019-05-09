Stylish golfers delivered a tee-rific night of fun in Castlecomer

Castlecomer Golf Club hosted a Style event on Thursday and showcased the wonderful golf course as well as the latest fashion looks.

The event was organised by the ladies committee and excellently compered by Delia O’Donohue, a longstanding club member.

The Style fashion night was sponsored by Frank Wall “The Mans Shop” Kilkenny, with five of the male club members moving from their comfort zone of the tee box to the catwalk. They looked very stylish in fashion from the various high end labels and received with rapturous applause from the audience.

The Ladies fashion was provided by Angela Crotty of Kilkenny Captain Tortue Group, who dressed some lady members in a range of eye-catching styles from her Danish and French smart-casual collections and co-ordinating jewellery and accessories. The real beauty of these clothes from Kilkenny Captain Tortue Group was not only their gorgeous quality, affordability and size range from size 6 to 22, but also their ability to mix and match and co-ordinate to make lots of different outfits from very few pieces, with the help of a beautiful scarf or smart jacket.

Exclusive

The clothes are unique, affordable and exclusive, as they can’t be bought on the High Street or online, they are only available in group style pop-ups arranged with your local consultant.

If you would like to see the Spring Summer Collections, Angela will be hosting a Pop-Up Boutique at The Club House Hotel in Kilkenny, on May 17 from 5.30 to 8.30pm and all are very welcome.

The evening was concluded with the presentation of a cheque, the proceeds of a clothes recycling collection conducted by the club and the local SOS services to Emma, Walsh a representative of the SOS.