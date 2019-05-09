Charming bungalow close to nature in Jenkinstown

Clinstown,

Jenkinstown,

Kilkenny,

R95KOY1

A detached bungalow residence on a lovely site with double entrance, beautiful landscaped gardens front and rear, and a detached garage has come on the market.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hallway, kitchen-dining-living area, sitting room, four bedrooms and bathroom.

The guide price is €280,000.

Excellent Location

The house enjoys an excellent location with a primary school only a few yards up the road and Jenkinstown Woods is also within close proximity.

This property is only a ten-minute drive to Kilkenny City and there is a detached garage with workshop to rear.

The walls and attic pumped in recent rears and the house is alarmed.



For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Pat Gannon Auctioneer 056-7723298.