Kilkenny Co Council receives further info on Blackmill Street development in city

Good Shepherd Centre wants to build 12 apartments on street

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

The Good Shepherd Centre

Major planning application for Blackmill Street, Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council has received further information from the The Good Shepherd Centre an its application to demolish single storey buildings on Blackmill Street in the city and construct a new development consisting of
a 3-storey apartment building to contain a total of 12 apartments.