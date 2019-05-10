Kilkenny Co Council receives further info on Blackmill Street development in city
Good Shepherd Centre wants to build 12 apartments on street
Major planning application for Blackmill Street, Kilkenny
Kilkenny County Council has received further information from the The Good Shepherd Centre an its application to demolish single storey buildings on Blackmill Street in the city and construct a new development consisting of
a 3-storey apartment building to contain a total of 12 apartments.
