Canadian travel writers ‘fill their hearts’ with Kilkenny

Six leading travel writers from Canada are exploring Ireland’s Ancient East this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. The group – which includes representatives of major media outlets like the Toronto Sun and Huffington Post – has a combined audience of hundreds of thousands of readers. They were inKilkenny today (10 May), where they visited Jerpoint Park, outside Thomastown. Their itinerary also includes Kilkenny Castle, a walking tour of Kilkenny with local tour guide Pat Tynan and Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny. They’re having lunch at Kyteler’s Inn and dinner in Zuni. They are staying in the Pembroke Hotel.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential travel writers to visit Kilkenny and Ireland’s Ancient East,” said Dana Welsh, Tourism Ireland’s Manager in Canada. “The articles they write when they return home will be read by hundreds of thousands of people – so their visit is a really good opportunity to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East to a wide audience of prospective Canadian visitors," she added.

“Tourism Ireland undertakes a busy publicity programme around the world each year to raise the profile of the island of Ireland – and visits by influential travel writers like these are a key element of that programme.”