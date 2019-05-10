BREAKING - 72 acre holding in Kilkenny sold for €870,000 at auction today!

A picturesque holding of 72 acres of prime agricultural land with a two bedroom gate lodge on it, was sold at auction this afternoon in Kilkenny for €870,000.

Part of the famed Kilmurry Estate, outside Thomastown, with all the land in permanent pasture, it was purchased by a respected Laois man after protracted bidding in the Club House Hotel today.

The sale was conducted by Pat Gannon, auctioneer and when the separate sales of the land (71 acres) and gate lodge (on half an acre) fell short of the winning bid for the entire property, Mr Gannon brought the gavel down in favour of the South Laois man.

Kilmurry House and lands was allotted by Oliver Cromwell to a Col Bush in 1940. The estate was acquired by Major Henry Butler in 1800 and sold in 1951. Milred Anne Butler, the internationally renowned artist resided in Kilmurry House in the period 1858 to 1941. This property was part of the Kilmurry Estate purchased in 2007 by Mr James Hennessy.