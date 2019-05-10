Kilkenny branch of Birdwatch Ireland's Dawn Chorus on Sunday

BirdWatch Ireland Kilkenny Branch will hold their annual Dawn Chorus on Sunday in Jenkinstown Wood. Meet at 4.30am in the car park of the wood. Bring rain gear and wear suitable hiking boots. A landscape of trees, bluebells and primroses awaits you and, of course there will be a huge diversity of birds and birdsong. All are welcome.

BirdWatch Ireland recently took part in talks at the EU Environmental Committee regarding the CAP agreement.

At those talks, 15 billion euros was ring- fenced for next year for biodiversity in farming. This will be of great help to farmers and wildlife in general.

However, this money must be ratified by the Committee for Agriculture. BirdWatch Ireland calls on Irish Members of The European Parliament and the political parties with whom some are affiliated, to ensure that the 15 billion euros is ring- fenced by the Agricultural Committee and RATIFIED in the next CAP agreement to support farmers to produce food that also

supports the birds and the bees and biodiversity in general.

Please ask election candidates if they are going to do this and also ask what their policies are in relation to the environment and climate change.