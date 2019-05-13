Kilkenny village's Tidy Towns champion passes away

The death has occurred of Mrs Mary Egan one of the driving forces behind the successful Tullahought tidy Towns success in south Kilkenny.

In 2018, she received a national Tidy Towns hero award. She wasa great community activist and a great volunteer and worker for her local place.

She passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Tom, daughters Kathleen, Teresa and Trish, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Kathleen's residence, Tullahought on Tuesday from 3pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, to St Nicholas' Church, Tullahought, for 12 noon requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.