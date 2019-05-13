Mongoose for Cleere's Kilkenny on Friday!

Mongoose is a musical melty-pot, combining the vocals, instrument-playing and songwriting of four women - Molly O'Mahony, Ailbhe Dunne, Muireann Ní Cheannabháin and Cara Dunne. They play Cleere's Theatre, Kilkenny on Friday night.

Their music has been constantly evolving since the release of their debut album in 2015. Owing to diverse writing styles and a broad range of influences, their music invokes rich and dynamic soundscapes, fluctuating from delicate folk to soulful blues to hard-edged indie pop. The band are celebrated in particular for their tight vocal harmonies and their riveting live performances.

"A vocal powerhouse with a line in charming yet incisive idiosyncrasy, Mongoose are an act unafraid of being true to their boundless, abstract and vibrantly coloured creative selves. A must for lovers of musical ingenuity and adventurous atmospherics.”-DervSwerve music blog, 2017.