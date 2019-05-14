Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, May 14

The death has occurred of Mary Byrne (Callan, Co.Kilkenny and Drinagh, Co. Cork): On May 13th, 2019 peacefully in the loving care of Sabeena and all the wonderful staff at Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, and in the presence of her loving family, Mary (nee O'Regan), beloved wife of Philip "Castletobin", Callan, Co. Kilkenny and late of Carrigbawn, Drinagh, Co. Cork, and loving mother of Anne, Brian, John & Denis.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband and family, daughters-in-law Jean & Angela, son-in-law Stephen, grand-children Brian, Niamh, Áine, Aoife & Caoimhe, sister Bridie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, gran-nephews, gran-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 14th May from 3pm, followed by removal at 5pm to the O'Regan Family home, Carrigbawn, Drinagh, Co. Cork. Reposing in the O'Regan Family home, Carrigbawn, Drinagh on Wednesday, 15th May from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Drinagh. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 16th May at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jimmy Cashin

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Cashin (Archers Court, Ardnore, Kilkenny) 12th May 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, James (Jimmy), beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Jim, Kevin, Michael, Declan and Mark, sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Jamie, Joseph, Megan, Eva, Clara, Aidan, Muireann and Sinéad, brother-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnstons Funeral Home on Tuesday (14th May) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late John Doyle

The death has occurred of John Doyle, Rossenarra, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny, suddenly at his residence on Sunday 12th May 2019. Predeceased by his parents and his sisters. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 14th May, from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The late Mick Heffernan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Heffernan, Marian Park, Waterford, and late of Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny and Clover Meats, who died on Monday, 13th May 2019, peacefully in his 99th year at Killure Bridge Nursing Home, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Kirby), his son Barry, parents Andrew and Bridget, brothers Paddy, Jim and John, sister Biddy, Mick will be sadly missed by his daughters Breda and Colette, sons Noel, Michael and Karl, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Nellie (Doherty) and Mary (Aylward), brothers Bill and Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mick will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 14th May, from 5pm untill 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, 15th May to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding St. arriving for Requiem Mass at 12:30pm, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.