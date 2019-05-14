Civic reception for champion horse trainer Willie Mullins

Kilkenny County Council have honoured one of our own - champion horse trainer Willie Mullins.

The Goresbridge native's career was celebrated at a very special function hosted by the council and Cathaoirleach Eamon Aylward.

Willie, along with his wife Jackie, Maureen and other family members attended the very special event where his career and early successes were recalled by the Carlow based champion trainer. Willie thanked his family and the very committed team at Closutton who continually strive for excellence - and achieve it.

Having recently won the Gold Cup with Al Boum Photo, emulating his late father Paddy who trained Dawn Run to success, Mullins is the most highly regarded trainer in the country.

The reception was a wonderful evening with Cathaoirleach Aylward and Director of Services Tim Butler also toasting Willie's success.