Final call to nominate young heroes in our community that really make a difference - May 31 closing date for Garda Youth Awards
Conor Nolan, Juvenile Liaison Officer Kieran Scanlon, Peter McConnon, Conor Egan, Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes, David Walsh Netwatch, Brian O'Donoghue, Tim Butler, Inspector Liam Connolly
It’s the final call for nominations for the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Youth Awards, sponsored by Netwatch and the local authorities in Kilkenny and Carlow.
This week, a launch in Kilkenny served as a reminder that the closing date of May 31 is just two weeks away and they are inviting the general public and those involved in youth organisations to consider nominating individuals or groups for awards.
This is the first youth awards organised by local gardai, and the division is the 16th in the country to do so.
Any young person between the ages of 13 and 21 can be nominated and forms are available at Kilkenny and Thomastown garda stations, also just click the link online www.surveymonkey.com/r/Kilkenny-CarlowGardaYouthAwards2019
An awards ceremony, with Evanne ni Chuilinn as MC, will be held in November.
The nominations will go before a judging panel which includes Henry Shefflin, Chief Supt Dominic Hayes (pictured above) David Walsh of Netwatch, Inspector Liam Connolly, retired judge William Early and Kilkenny People editor Brian Keyes.
