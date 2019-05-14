Miss Kilkenny launch is a real hit at Harry’s Bar!

The countdown is on to find Miss Kilkenny 2019.

Twelve ladies represented the city and county at the launch which took place last Friday.

It was a glamorous affair with the current Miss Kilkenny Eimear Fennelly in attendance.

Miss Carlow Rachel Kelly was also there to show her support along with Miss Kilkenny City 2017, Elaina Savva; Miss Kilkenny 2015, Sasha Connolly, Miss Kilkenny 2017 and judge for the final Niamh de Brún and Miss Dublin Shannon O’Donovan.

The final will take place at The Set Theatre at Langton House Hotel this Friday.

Tickets are €20 and are available on the door.