BREAKING - Kilkenny Mosque refused planning

The National Appeals Bord (An Bord Pleanala) has refused planning permission for a new mosque on the Hebron Road Industrial Estate in Kilkenny city

The body has overturned the decision of Kilkenny County Council taken in September of 2018.

The developers, The Trustees of the Kilkenny Islamic Centre had sought permission for a two-storey place of worship (mosque) with architectural features including a dome and a turret over parapet level as well as a two-storey community building incorporating a community hall with offices and ancillary accommodation on the ground floor and two guest apartments.

Permission was also sought for two, 4-bedroom semi-detached ancillary residences (one for the head of the community house and one for the staff house); a two-storey community building incorporating two classrooms and a halal shop on the ground floor with a community café at Area 1, Hebron Industrial Estate, Road 1 Leggettsrath West, Kilkenny.