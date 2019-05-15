Free events on Saturday in Kilkenny city for National Drawing Day

National Drawing Day is an annual countrywide event initiated by the National Gallery of Ireland to highlight the magic of drawing in this new age of machines and gizmos. There are two major events on Saturday in the city and both are free.

One is at the wonderful National Craft and Design Gallery in the Caste Yard across the road from Kilkenny Castle.

The second is in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle. It offers a range of creative and colourful artist-led outdoor workshops.

Prepare to explore the Castle Park with new eyes – with artist-led activities in the beautiful surrounds of the castle and the park, there will be something for everyone.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and supporters, National Drawing Day is absolutely free and no advance booking is necessary.

Registration for the event will take place at the Parade Tower where visitors can pick up information about the day’s activities.

Activities will be taking place in the park and in case of bad weather, National Drawing Day will continue inside Kilkenny Castle which makes it even more fun.

Come along, bring your friends and family and enjoy this celebration of drawing, mark making and collective creativity.

National Craft and Design Gallery

The National Design and Craft Gallery want you to experience lots of free creative family fun and artistry this National Drawing Day.

Experience lots of creative family fun and artistry.

Workshops include: Drawing with Thread with Marika Manning (suitable for children); Papermaking with Embossing Techniques with Tunda Toth

(suitable for children and adults); Perspective Drawing with Maria Willgard Kelly (suitable for teens and adults.

Learn the skill of fabric Screen-printing and create colourful textile prints to take home from the textile print workshops with Sandra McAlister (suitable for children and adults).

Have a go at drawing on glass and create interesting Window Doodles (suitable for children and adults).

Drop-in and get involved in the various workshops that will be happening throughout the day.

This is an ideal opportunity to enjoy a day out for free.