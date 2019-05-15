Several Kilkenny charities benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme

Several Kilkenny charities have benefited from Aldi’s Community Grants Programme in the last 12 months. A total of €2,000 has been donated to support local charities providing vital services throughout the Co. Kilkenny community through the programme.

Father McGrath Centre, South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, Waterford Marine Search and Rescue and Enable Ireland O’Neill Centre Kilkenny each received a €500 bursary, donated by one of Aldi’s four Kilkenny stores.

Now in its third year, hundreds of charities nationwide have been supported by Aldi’s Community Grants Programme, with over €200,000 donated.

The initiative provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500 donation from Aldi. Each of Aldi’s 137 stores nationwide allocates a bursary.

Aldi’s four Kilkenny stores are deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its Kilkenny stores have donated over 5,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015 it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.