High Street and Kieran Street re-opened to the public following incident
The street was closed for a number of hours
Kilkenny City Centre has re-opened for business following a serious incident whereby a suspicious device was found on the Butterslip earlier today.
Bomb disposal experts attended the scene and carried out an examination. The area has been declared safe and has now re-opened. It is understood that the package was a hoax.
One male remains in custody and is being questioned in connection with the incident.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on