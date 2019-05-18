Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel appoints Cormac Vesey as Executive Head Chef

Cormac Vesey has been appointed as the new Executive Head Chef at Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, the medieval city’s leading boutique style hotel and home to Harper’s Restaurant.

Cormac, who is a native of Dunshaughlin, County Meath, graduated from Waterford Institute of Technology with a Higher Certificate in Culinary Arts in 2010 and in the same year was awarded the coveted Student of the Year title by his department. Since then he has worked tirelessly cooking in kitchens across the globe. From New Zealand, France and England to Canada. He has also been part of the culinary team in some of Ireland’s most renowned restaurants including the five-star Killarney Park Hotel, Waterford Castle Hotel and the Michelin-starred Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore.

Before returning home to Ireland in late 2018, Cormac worked as a Private Chef in St Tropez cooking for an illustrious family in their coastal villa and creating menus to serve at their many high profile events. Now feeling back at home in Ireland, he is delighted to be back in the kitchen and leading his new team at the four-star Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel.

Commenting on his new role Cormac said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Kilkenny as a destination and it’s great to now be living and working in this vibrant city. I’m really looking forward to showcasing my culinary expertise, sharing influences from my time working abroad and creating an exciting new menu for Harper’s Restaurant. It’s a great start to 2019 for me!”

Harper's restaurant, the hotel’s main dining room launched in 2016, offering chic and stylish interiors, with a retro feel, giving a nod to the 1950's. Centrally located only a short distance from all popular Kilkenny tourist attractions such as St. Canice’s Cathedral and The Smithwick's Experience, Kilkenny Hibernian is the closest hotel in the city to the iconic Kilkenny Castle.