Garda warning following a number of scams in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are urging the public to be cautious and not to purchase goods from persons unknown to them following a number of scams in recent days.

A woman was approached by two males last Saturday and offered an iPhone X for sale for €200. She was shown the phone, which normally retails at over €1,000. She handed over the cash and was given a package. The men left the scene and a short time later the woman discovered that she had been given a bag of sugar.

There have also been a number of online scams reported to Kilkenny gardaí in recent days whereby people have transferred cash online for accommodation only to subsequently find out that the property shown was not for rent.

"We are urging the public to exercise caution and common sense and not to part with money unless they have established that what they are paying for actually exists," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.