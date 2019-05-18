Kilkenny candidate posters defaced again!

For the second, successive local election, a south Kilkenny candidate's posters have been targeted by unknown vandals.

Cllr Eamon Aylward of Fianna Fail only put up 15 posters in total and five have been sprayed in black in Kilmacow and Newrath.

His posters were the only ones defaced with all the other candidates' posters untouched.

He has reported the matter to the gardai. " I can't understand it, if someone has a problem with me they should say it to me and not engage in this behaviour," he said.