Emma McEvoy crowned Miss Kilkenny 2019

There were scenes of joy at the Set Theatre on Friday night when Emma McEvoy was crowned Miss Kilkenny 2019.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of Tom and Elaine McEvoy. The eldest of three, Emma is a big dog lover and is the proud owner of 11 dogs!

The nursing student wowed the judges with her bubbly personality and her caring nature.

Emma will go on to represent Kilkenny in the Miss Ireland finals in the Helix in Dublin this September.