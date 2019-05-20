Kilkenny garda warning over 'redirection' fraud

Gardaí in Kilkenny are warning businesses to beware of a fraud scam whereby the fraudster purports to be a legitimate supplier and then requests to change payment details resulting in the theft of cash from the injured party.

"Caution is advised in relation to receiving any request to redirect funds to new or different payment facilities. Processes and procedures should be put in place to carry out balances and checks in the event of a request to redirect funds. Many of these requests come from what may at first glance be a genuine source. Basic advice would dictate that any request should be followed up by a personal phone call to a known employee of the company purporting to request the redirection," a garda spokesperson said.