Fairport Convention for Kilkenny on Saturday

Through the decades, Fairport Convention have been through the full gamut of experiences from massive success to tragedy.

They play the Watergate on Saturday at 8pm and tickets are selling out fast.

They don’t make bands like Fairport Convention anymore. Formed in 1967, Fairport Convention have been making great music for over fifty years.

Credited with originating British folk-rock music, the band have been through many changes, but the current members retain a passion for live performance.

On May 12th 1969, a bus carrying the band crashed en route to a gig, claiming the life of drummer Martin Lamble and of fashion designer Jeannie Franklyn, who was in a relationship with Fairport singer Richard Thompson.

However that summer the surviving musicians regrouped to record their definitive LP, Liege and Lief. Half a century on it remains ground-breaking, a towering achievement.

Dave Pegg who, after Simon, is the longest-serving member of Fairport Convention and has been bassist with a number of important folk and rock groups including Jethro Tull.

Dave released his best-selling autobiography ‘Off the Pegg’, comprising stories he wanted to share about the thriving music scene of the sixties, countless sessions, gigs from front rooms to the world’s most celebrated stages, friends and fellow musicians, including some of the biggest names in the music business.

Fairport Convention with Special Guests The 4 of Us, play Dublin, Limerick and Cork this May and take to the Watergate Theatre stage Saturday 25th May at 8pm.Get your tickets now.