Gardaí investigate attempted burglary at Kilmoganny
Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary at a residential premises in the village of Kilmoganny in South Kilkenny.
A resident of the house noticed that a window had been tampered with and was left ajar and that a number of items had been removed from inside the window. There are a number of dogs living in the house and it is unknown if they frightened the intruder.
The incident happened overnight on May 13 and 14 and gardaí are investigating.
