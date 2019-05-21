Gardaí investigate attempted burglary at Kilmoganny

Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary at a residential premises in the village of Kilmoganny in South Kilkenny.

A resident of the house noticed that a window had been tampered with and was left ajar and that a number of items had been removed from inside the window. There are a number of dogs living in the house and it is unknown if they frightened the intruder.

The incident happened overnight on May 13 and 14 and gardaí are investigating.