Two Kilkenny organisations are national finalists in National Lottery Good Causes

Two Kilkenny organisations, the No Name Club and a Kilkenny project by Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, have beaten stiff competition to be named among 36 community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland announced as regional winners and finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.

The Awards are aimed at honouring the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

The No Name Club ensures that every young person involved in their clubs are given the opportunity to become responsible active citizens. No Name! supports and challenges young people by allowing them the opportunity to create and design spaces and activities that suit their needs and interests. No Name! Clubs are run by and for young people aged 15 years and over who come together in a healthy, safe and lively environment where there’s fun, friendship and enjoyment. No Name! will contest the Youth category.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is Ireland's national charity dedicated to helping persons who are blind or vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility, independence and social inclusion. The Kilkenny branch used funding to supply service dogs in the Kilkenny area and will contest the Health & Wellbeing category.

The 36 winning groups will now proceed to the grand final in six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced on the night at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, today congratulated the 36 finalists for reaching this final stage of the awards process.

“We were overwhelmed at the level of entries we received for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards," he said.

"Now in its second year, we had over 480 applications from every county in Ireland spanning all six categories. Through these Awards we want to show how people, organisations, projects and sports clubs are doing extraordinary things in their local communities. This is work that often goes unrecognized and through these Awards we aim to change that, and also help to highlight to the people of Ireland, the good that their participation and support of the National Lottery is having in local communities across Ireland."

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards event in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, November 2.