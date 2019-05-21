Danesfort stun Dicksboro with terrific second half in Kilkenny senior league

Danesfort just edged out Dicksboro in a thrilling St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling League tie at sunny Callan this evening.

It was Paddy Hogan who was the difference between the teams racking up nine points with Danesfort picking up their first win of the campaign and it was Dicksboro's first loss in three league matches.

Paddy's brother Richie wasn't far behind him while left corner forward, Cillian Treacy scored 2-1 to break Dicksboro hearts.

At one stage in the first half, the Boro were six points up after really well worked goals by Andy Gaffney and rejuvenated Kevin Kenny. They looked in control with wing backs Tom Kenny and Aidan Nolan on fire.

However, the lead was down to three after 25 minutes when Treacy struck for his first goal.

At the break Dicksboro led by four points, 2-19 to 1-8 but all that changed in the second half and by the 13th minute of the second half, the sides were level after Treacy's second goal.

There was nothing between the teams from there until the finish and the crowd were treated to a great game of hurling.

Bill Sheehan and Conor Doheny got great points for the Boro to keep a point between the teams in the closing stages but two late points by Paddy Hogan and one from Robbie Walsh gave Danesfort the win by a single point, 2-17 to 2-16.

Cillian Buckley played at centre back for Dicksboro and got through he game without injury playing well.