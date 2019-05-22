Improved access for South Kilkenny waterfall, Poulanassy - Eamon Aylward

Another summer cannot go by without major improvements to access and facilities at one of the county’s most popular bathing areas.

That’s the opinion of Councillor Eamon Aylward who has made representations to council officials on getting the necessary works completed at Poulanassy Waterfall, outside Mullinavat.

He has called for plans to provide car parking and pedestrian access at Poulanassy to be expedited and for the work to be started as soon as possible.

Detailed drawings have been drawn up for a new car park with 28 spaces.

This will also improve pedestrian access by making it possible to reach the lane to the waterfall through the new carpark.

“It will ensure that farm machinery and other road users are not inconvenienced by haphazard car parking on the main road.

“We had a situation last summer where silage machinery couldn't get through because of indiscriminate parking on the road,” Cllr Aylward said.

He said that the local branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in Mullinavat have made a sign for the beauty spot and this will be erected once the work is completed.

“This is a fantastic facility and that the occasional anti-social behaviour incidents there would be mitigated by it being made more open with an improved line of sight.

“We need to strike balance here to entice more people while respecting the integrity of the site, the people living locally and those who use the road,” Cllr Aylward said.