Food - and why it makes the people of Kilkenny tick

If you are interested in food and your relationship to it then there is an exciting new community project taking place which explores this topic.

The Food Project is being developed by theatre practitioner, Ita Morrissey who is well known locally for her work on other community-based projects such as The Brewery Project and the Consuming Project.

“I am currently devising and developing this creative project which examines relationship with food,” she explained.

“The first stage of the project are interviewing farmers who work on both a small and a large scale. We will be looking at where and how our food is grown and the connection we have with food.

“The project is about exploring our relationship with food and how that affects our lives. It is also about examining where our food comes from and how we consume it,” she added.

The next stage of The Food Project is an open invitation to members the local community to get involved by taking part in a number of free and fun workshops.

The workshops will take place at Ossory Youth on New Street on June 17 and 24 at 7.30pm. Further information from 087-7957515 or email morrisseyita@gmail.com.

Following on from this the material will be gathered which will be used to create an immersive site specific show in the summer of 2020.