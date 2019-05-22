Protect beef sector at all costs - Mary Hilda Cavanagh

North Kilkenny Councillor, Mary Hilda Cavanagh, has welcomed the “desperately needed” EU exceptional aid package for beef farmers.

“I am grateful to Tullaroan man, Phil Hogan, for responding to the plight of beef farmers by providing €50 million to help Irish farmers badly affected by market volatility arising from Brexit,” she said. She expects the government to match the EU funding creating a total fund of €100 million. “Ireland has always been rightly proud of our sustainable farming methods and our healthy approach to beef production. That approach to farming has to be part of Ireland’s future and part of Europe’s future. The Government, together with the EU Commission, must continue to do everything it takes to protect this vital sector.”