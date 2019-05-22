Denis Hynes welcomes plans for Gowran playground

Labour candidate for the local elections in North Kilkenny, Denis Hynes, has welcomed the progress made in the development of a playground in Gowran.

Mr Hynes has spearheaded the committee which is submitting a planning application to begin the development.

“There is a great community spirit in the area and these facilities when completed will further add to the betterment of Gowran and the surrounding communities,” said Hynes.

The local election candidate is also a potential runner in the upcoming general election.

“The plan is that the committee, with the support of the community and the Council, will develop a playground which we hope will include a community track, tennis courts, activities for special needs, toilets and washing facilities and car spaces.

Youth

“It is essential that the youth of Gowran have a safe place to play and enjoy the outdoors and families have somewhere to enjoy as well. The playground committee will be holding more public meetings over the months to consult with and give updates to the local community.

“The positive approach taken by the Council and the hard work of the playgroup committee is a testament to what can occur in rural areas when a local community come together and work to develop a positive public spirit with their local area. One of the strengths of rural areas has always been the local spirit, and the members of the Gowran play committee are a great examples of this,” concluded the SIPTU official.