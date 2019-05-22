Caravan of Love travels to Clancy Bros Festival on Kilkenny border

There will be a new buzz on the streets of Carrick-on-Suir as the Clancy Brothers Festival brings more music and art to the streets than ever before with the Caravan of Love Stage.

New to the festival this year, the Caravan of Love is a ‘boho-mobile’ stage travelling from venue to venue over the course of the weekend.

Follow the Caravan to discover performers, music, and spoken word, curated and hosted by Breege Phelan and Will McLellan from The Wood of O, and tie-dyed in with Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail and the Tudor Artisan Hub.

The Caravan of Love Stage will feature performances by more than twenty acts including folk, trad, contemporary, classic and original music, spoken word, and healing arts and Tai Chi sessions.

And with a hippie-chic vibe inspired by 50th anniversary of Woodstock, the stage features set design by artist, Sheila Wood, and artwork by Athena Made, bringing bohemian art and colour to the streets as never before.

The stage will also present the culmination of an exciting and ground-breaking arts collaboration between over thirty local visual artists, writers and songwriters, Co-Creating New Music & Art, initiated by Linda Fahy from the Tudor Artisan Hub, and Margaret O’Brien from Writing Changes Lives.

There will be nine new performance and visual art pieces, each inspired by interviews by Claire O’Regan with Chip Monck and Stan Goldstein, organisers of the original Woodstock Music and Art festival in 1969.

These will be performed by all the co-creators at the Caravan of Love Stage from 4pm-6pm on Saturday, June 1.

The Caravan begins on Friday May 31 at the Farmers’ Market in the Heritage Centre grounds, (11am-2pm), on Saturday June 1 it will be at the corner of William Street and New Street, (11am-6pm), on Sunday June 2 it travels to the Main Street (12pm-3pm), and it will finish its festival run on Monday June 3 in Castle Street, (12pm-3pm).

For further information and a full Caravan of Love schedule, contact the festival information office at the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, (Tel: 051 640921), or visit www.clancybrothersfestival.com

Evolution’ Concert by The Wood of O

The curators of the Caravan of Love stage, Breege Phelan and Will McLellan, will also be playing a show in the Brewery Lane Tea Room as ‘The Wood of O’ on Sunday June 2, 8.15pm.

Following a sell-out show in the Brewery Lane Theatre last year, Breege and Will return with their new show, Evolution, taking a journey through the music of some of their favourite and most influential artists, from Joni Mitchell to First Aid Kit, mixed with many of their own original songs.

With Breege on vocals, guitar and ukulele and Will on guitar, keyboard, synth and vocals, The Wood of O forge a unique mix of folk acoustic, alternative and electronica. This promises to be an unmissable, spellbinding concert, and a musical highlight of the festival. Tickets are €12 from The Friary, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, (Tel: 051 600 961).