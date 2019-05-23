Kilkenny tops list of trending destinations this summer on Airbnb

Airbnb today revealed its top trending destinations for Irish travellers this summer. Surging in popularity, Kilkenny tops the list. The marble city claimed the inter-country title, beating out some Mediterranean favourites with its medieval appeal, with the highest guest arrival growth of 144%*.

Kilkenny has heritage, hurling, and some of the hottest festival tickets in Ireland. But, if being surrounded by palm trees, blue seas, and purple sunsets is more of the escape that you want and need, Nerja in Spain, Dubrovnik in Croatia and Napoli in Italy are some of the sunnier destinations that feature on the list.

For those looking to explore a new city; try Lisbon in Portugal, Split in Croatia, Vienna in Austria or Krakow in Poland. Or for a city adventure closer to home, make the most of a weekend in Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Some of the trending destinations on Airbnb for Irish travellers this summer

Kilkenny (+144%)

Napoli, Italy (+114%)

Vienna, Austria (+88%)

Belfast, Northern Ireland (+87%)

Split, Croatia (+81%)

Lisbon Portugal (+65%)

Dubrovnik, Croatia (+64%)

Nerja, Spain (+62%)

Krakow, Poland (+52%)