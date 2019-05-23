Kilkenny city centre premises to get facelift on two streets!

Ballinbridge Ltd has been granted planning permission for alterations to and refurbishment of the existing external elevation to 76 Kieran Street and the adjoining Market Slip elevation.

The alterations include for a new façade, the replacement of existing windows and doors at lower ground floor and upper ground floor as follows: the provision of new windows and doors opening at the lower ground floor and upper ground floor all to 76 Kieran Street elevation and a new window at upper ground floor level to the adjoining Market Slip elevation together with new signage and all other associated site works.

Planning permission is also sought for the change of use from existing residential to short term letting to part of first floor of 61 & 62 High Street, Kilkenny, to provide for 1 number short term let unit, together with internal modifications and all other associated site works.

Planning permission is also sought for the change of use from existing residential to short term letting to second floor of 61 & 62 High street, Kilkenny to provide for two short term let units, together with internal modifications and all other associated site works. Planning permission is also sought for the provision of two velux roof lights to the rear roof section of 61 & 62 High Street, Kilkenny.

Planning permission has also been granted for the replacement of the existing roof with a new roof, materials to match the existing, higher floor to ceiling to section floor, together with all associated site works at 76 Kieran Street & 61/62 High Street, Kilkenny.