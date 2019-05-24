Kilkenny company aiming for national success at enterprise awards

One of County Kilkenny’s best small businesses, Mechanical Modular Solutions (MMS) Ltd will represent the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny at the National Enterprise Awards on the 29th May at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in the local authorities nationwide, the National Enterprise Awards are now in their 21st year and offer an investment prize fund of €40,000. The Awards take place on the 29th May in the Mansion House in Dublin and feature businesses from a variety of sectors.

The Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny representative, MMS Ltd was founded by company directors Michael McGuire and Alan Finan and supplies mechanical, electrical, engineering and specialist services in integrated prefabricated solutions to the construction and building industry. MMS has over 115,000sq.ft. of manufacturing space at its base in Castlecomer to provide fabrication solutions off-site and then deliver to site. The company holds ISO 9001 2015 and CE Marking EN 1090.



Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny, Head of Enterprise Fiona Deegan said; “The National Enterprise Awards are very much a benchmark for excellence for small businesses across the country. It is much more than just awards. The businesses involved avail of mentoring and guidance as the process develops and generate connections and leads from other businesses along the way. They also receive signposting for their business helping them to move their company forward, irrespective of whether they win an award. Those who do take part always see the benefit, our winners are now employing over 830 people and are exporting across the world with annual revenues in excess of €130million. The class of 2019 looks to be well prepared to follow in their path.”

A previous winner of the National Enterprise Awards from Kilkenny include MyBio in 2015, founded by Linda Nolan The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE). The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception five years ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 18,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with over 7,000 client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses. For more information see www.LocalEnterprise.ie